Chandrayaan 2: Here’s Why People Are Proud Of ISRO

Bhubaneswar: While the Indian Space Research Organisation has entered into an investigation mode after losing contact with the Chandrayaan-2’s Lander Vikram, Indians are extremely proud of our scientists, engineers and the organisation.

ISRO lost touch with the Vikram Lander minutes before it was to land near the south pole of the Moon. The heartbreaking moment left ISRO scientists visibly distraught. The space agency said: “Vikram Lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed.”

Nevertheless, netizens encouraged the ISRO scientists asking the space agency not to get disheartened after Vikram Lander lost signal.

Come let’s take a look of Tweets coming from all walks of life:

Ram Nath Kovind– President of India

With #Chandrayaan2 Mission, the entire team of ISRO has shown exemplary commitment and courage. The country is proud of @ISRO. We all hope for the best #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 6, 2019



Narendra Modi– Prime Minister of India

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019



Rajnath Singh- Defence Minister of India

कोशिश करने वालों की हार नहीं होती.. India is proud of @isro and its team of scientists. The ISRO’s mission to reach the Moon is bound to succeed. Their courage and commitment will ultimately make it successful. I wish team ISRO a great success in their future endeavours. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2019



Rahul Gandhi– Member of the Indian National Congress

Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2019



Arvind Kejriwal– Chief Minister of Delhi

We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job. Jai Hind! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 6, 2019



Here’s Why People Are Proud Of ISRO- Prime Minister of Bhutan

We are proud of India and its scientists today. Chandrayaan-2 saw some challenges last minute but the courage and hard work you have shown are historical. Knowing Prime Minister @narendramodi, I have no doubt he and his ISRO team will make it happen one day. — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) September 7, 2019



Pradeep Bhandari- People’s Entrepreneur, political Expert, Policy Analyst, Columnist, and Hosts Lalkar on Republic.

Essence of science is experiment. Pakistani jokers won’t get it because for them science starts and ends with donkeys. We all Indians should be proud of team @isro . This has lead India to a monumental space journey. Thanku PM @narendramodi fr believing in them #ProudOfISRO — Pradeep Bhandari (@pradip103) September 7, 2019



Sonal Kalra- Ramnath Goenka Award winner.

Failures happen. And leave you with more strength for the next time. But it is this image that tells you what the real success of India is. #ProudOfISRO pic.twitter.com/YuQNA7cEHK — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) September 7, 2019



Ravi Shankar Prasad- Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister of India.

A leader who inspires faith, hope and optimism!

PM @narendramodi gives an emotional hug to @isro Chairman K. Sivan and reaffirms his faith in scientists and engineers of #ISRO and #Chandrayan2 team.

Proud of our scientists!

Proud of our Prime Minister!! pic.twitter.com/27bzzrD2zm — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 7, 2019



Anurag Thakur- Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs.

Ramesh Bala- Entertainment Industry Tracker

#ISRO has lost communication with our Moon lander.. Still, our nation is proud of our scientific community.. Let us continue our work to make #India a strong power in space research.. Setbacks are always temporary.. March on.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 7, 2019



Swati Chaturvedi- Print and Broadcast journalist.

I am so proud we have Indians like Mr Sivan #ISRO — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 7, 2019



Tejasvi Surya- Member of Parliament for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency

That #ISRO Chief Shivan broke down into tears only shows how invested he was in success of the mission. 🙏 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 7, 2019



Sadhguru- Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is an Indian yogi, mystic, and author. He founded the Isha Foundation, a non-profit organization which offers Yoga programs around the world and is involved in social outreach, education and environmental initiatives.

Dr K Sivan and the entire @isro team both in the present & past have strived for this incredible effort. Bit of slip from cup to lip but I’m sure these brilliant scientists with relentless dedication will persevere & get us to the moon. Jai Hind. -Sg #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) September 7, 2019



Anupam Kher– Actor

Dear PM @narendramodi ji!! Your speech at @isro will remain one of the most inspirational speeches ever. Your affectionate and emotional hug to #Isro Chief K.Sivan is a visual that will be etched in every Indian’s memory for years. You make us feel protected. Thank you.🙏🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XMf1f7Dyxs — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 7, 2019



Kamal Haasan– Indian film actor, dancer, film director, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, lyricist and politician.

This does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development there will be a learning curve. This, is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 7, 2019



Dr Jitendra Singh- Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region. MoS PMO, Government of India.

An emotional moment for Chairman K.Sivan & indeed,for all of us.

But, the legacy of #VikramSarabhai

beckons us to move on.

An incredible journey from singing Moon rhymes to reaching 2 km close to Moon doorstep!#ISRO scientists have devoted lifetime for India’s Ascent to ‘top’. pic.twitter.com/Yn77a7SJ2M — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 7, 2019



