Chandrayaan-2 enters lunar orbit: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congrats ISRO

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Sudarsan Pattnaik
6

Puri: Ace sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Tuesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for Chandrayaan 2 successfully entering the Moon’s orbit.

Patnaik took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of the beautiful artwork that he created at Puri sea beach.

Considering the moment to be one of the biggest milestones in the spacecraft’s journey so far, the artist created a mural with “Jai Ho” inscribe on a starry backdrop as Chandrayaan 2 was sculpted nearing the moon.

Related Posts

Crocodile carcass recovered near Anandapur village in…

Drunk driver thrashed by locals in Balasore

Double murder in Keonjhar over suspected witchcraft

<>


</>

The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully at 9.02 am as planned, using the onboard propulsion system, India’s space agency said in a statement. India’s second moon mission is aimed at landing a rover on the unchartered Lunar South Pole.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Crocodile carcass recovered near Anandapur village in…

Drunk driver thrashed by locals in Balasore

Double murder in Keonjhar over suspected witchcraft

1 of 1,574