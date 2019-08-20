Chandrayaan-2 enters lunar orbit: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congrats ISRO

Puri: Ace sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Tuesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for Chandrayaan 2 successfully entering the Moon’s orbit.

Patnaik took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of the beautiful artwork that he created at Puri sea beach.

Considering the moment to be one of the biggest milestones in the spacecraft’s journey so far, the artist created a mural with “Jai Ho” inscribe on a starry backdrop as Chandrayaan 2 was sculpted nearing the moon.

The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully at 9.02 am as planned, using the onboard propulsion system, India’s space agency said in a statement. India’s second moon mission is aimed at landing a rover on the unchartered Lunar South Pole.