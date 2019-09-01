Chandrayaan-2 completes 5th orbit maneuver, inches closer to moon

New Delhi: India’s second lunar craft Chandrayaan-2 has moved further close to the moon, as its fifth and final maneuver has been carried out successfully on Sunday evening.

The mission has been carried out by the scientists and engineers of the national space agency ISRO this evening.

“The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 01, 2019) beginning at 1821 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the maneuver was 52 seconds. The orbit achieved is 119 km x 127 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal,” the ISRO said.

The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 01, 2019) at 1821 hrs IST.

The next operation is the separation of Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, which is scheduled on September 02, 2019, between 1245 – 1345 hrs (IST). Following this, there will be two deorbit Maneuver of Vikram Lander to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon, the ISRO added.