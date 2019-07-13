Chandrayaan 2: All about the launch, live streaming

Amaravati: As the countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 2 from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota progresses, the mission if successful, will make India only the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to perform a “soft” landing on the Moon and put a rover on the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan 2, India’s second effort to send a probe to study the Moon, is aimed at placing a rover on the Moon.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to take another giant leap in the aerospace sector. The much-awaited launch of Chandrayaan 2 will take place at 0251 hours on July 15.

Chandrayaan-2, which will be launched by a GSLV Mk-III rocket, will land on the Moon around September 6 this year — less than two months after being launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Doordarshan will cover the Chandrayaan 2 launch live. Doordarshan usually covers space launches live with its own commentary and visuals from both the launch pad from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s mission control room.

You can also log on to Doordarshan’s official channel on YouTube, which will live stream the Chandrayaan-2 launch visuals.

The Chandrayaan 2 live streaming source will be Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) itself. The space agency will run a live stream of the Chandrayaan 2 launch on its social media handles.

Follow @isro on Twitter or log on to https://www.facebook.com/ISRO to live stream the Chandrayaan 2 launch.