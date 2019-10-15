Chandrabhaga Marine PS IIC Suspended For Clicking Selfie With Murder Accused

Cuttack: Clicking a selfie with a murder accused, which went viral on social media, proved costly to the Chandrabhaga Marine Police Station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Bulu Munda as he was suspended today.

Earlier today, Mundu was transferred to the District Police Headquarters as per the order of Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) after the photograph surfaced on social networking sites.

Taking note of the serious misconduct by Chandrabhaga Marine PS IIC Bulu Munda, during the process of arrest and escort of the prime accused in the Astaranaga murder case, Odisha Director General of Police BK Sharma this evening placed him under suspension.

According to a press note of Odisha Police State Headquarters in Cuttack, “During the period of suspension, he (Bulu Munda) shall remain under the disciplinary control of Puri SP.” “He will draw usual SA & DA during the suspension period as admissible under Rule-90 of Odisha Service Code,” the press note further stated.

