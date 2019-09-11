Chandrababu Naidu, son Nara Lokesh under house arrest

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were kept under house arrest on Wednesday for ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally.

Following the house arrest, Naidu sat on a hunger strike to protest against the said move. His son was also put under preventive detention at their residence, following an altercation with the police.

According to reports, TDP planned a “Chalo Atmakur rally” in Guntur to protest what they claimed had been political violence by the state government.

Andhra Pradesh police have put several TDP leaders under house arrest in view of party’s call for ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally following political violence allegations made by YSRCP. Police said that TDP did not receive any permission to take out ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally, the report said.

Notably, tensions were simmering in Guntur where police had imposed Section 144 in Palanadu area since September 10.