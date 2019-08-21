Chandahandi block chairman in Vig net over disproportionate assets

Nabarangpur: The vigilance sleuths on Wednesday conducted a joint raid on the residence of Chandahandi block chairman for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A team of Koraput, Nabarangpur and Jeypore anti-corruption wing today conducted a raid on the residence of Chandahandi block chairman Tikam Singh Naik on charges of accumulating disproportionate assets during his stint as LAMPS chairman.

However, the exact amount of disproportionate assets possessed by the accused chairman will be ascertained after completion of the search drives.

Reportedly, the raid is underway till the last report came in.