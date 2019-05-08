Champions League: Liverpool enters final with 4-0 win over Barcelona

Barcelona: Liverpool kicked Barcelona out of this season’s Champions League with a 4-0 victory at Anfield in their semifinal second leg on Tuesday.

However, Barca was eliminated from the European league for the second consecutive year.

Divock Origi scored on a rebound in the seventh minute, gave Liverpool a start it needed. Then the Reds’ Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice — in the 54th and 56th minutes helped Liverpool to lift the history.

Liverpool produced its greatest performance in the history by qualifying for the final in the second straight season. The Reds will now play for a European title against either Tottenham or Ajax.