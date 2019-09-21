Champions Golf: AVT Champions’ Two-Day Pune Leg concludes, Kapil Dev wins 60-64 individual age-category

Pune: The two-day Pune Leg of AVT Champions tour at the Oxford golf resort ended with Delhi based DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore of the Border Security Force (BSF) walking away as the winner.

Meanwhile, former India International David D’Souza was declared the runner-up.

Similarly, former world cup winning Indian Captain, Kapil Dev, who was the winner in the 60-64 individual age category along with former All India Senior Golf Champion Vijay Kumar who was the runner up in the respective category.

There were individual prizes for the women golfers who participated in the leg where the Best Gross Winner was Tasreem Kazi with a score of 173 and the Best Nett Winner went to Punam Kalra who ended with a score of 139.

The inaugural year of the annual AVT Champions Tour Golf would be played across four locations in India. Classic Golf & country club hosted the first leg, and the third leg ended at the Oxford Golf Course, Pune over 19th and 20th September 2019.