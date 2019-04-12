Chadak Mela: Devotees throng Chandaneswar temple in Balasore

Balasore: Lakhs of devotees thronged the Chandaneswar temple in Balasore district for the famous Chadak Mela ahead of New Year (Pana Sankranti).

A large number of pilgrims from all over the country visit the temple during this period to seek blessings and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. The devotees observe fasting for several days to fulfill their wishes.

The Odia new year, ‘Maha Vishuva Sankranti’ day falls in the month of ‘Chaitra’ (from 14 March to 14 April) every year. To celebrate the festival, the temple administration organises a Chadak Mela which continues for 13 days. The whole gathering is controlled by the Paata Bhakta and Odisha Government.

After the Paata Parba the Bhaktas remove their Paitas after their last Arghya and float it in the sea.