CESU suspends JE for dereliction of duty

Bhubaneswar: A Junior Engineer (JE) has been suspended by the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Orissa (CESU) on Thursday for dereliction of duty relating to the fatal electrical accident in Jagatsinghpur district on last Friday.

The suspended techie has been identified as Chinmay Mohanty, who was posted at Erasama under Paradeep electrical division.

According to reports, one Nilamani Swain of Pokhriapara village was killed when he accidentally touched the 11 kV live electric wire that was hanging over his paddy field.

“CESU management has ordered an enquiry by GM Safety into the matter. It has been observed in the enquiry report that there was the fault on the part of the deceased who carelessly came into contact with the live electric line. However it was also found that there was negligence by JE Mohannty who failed to take proper safety measures,” said an official.

“Negligence in duty caused loss of human life. So it will not be tolerated and it will attract severe disciplinary action. CESU has also requested all its customers and the general public to abide by safety rules and take the utmost care in dealing with electricity”, the official added.