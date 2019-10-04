CESU Gives Cash Reward To 10 Power Theft Informers

Bhubaneswar: CESU has given cash reward to 10 persons for providing accurate information regarding the theft of electricity. These persons were given a total amount of Rs. 28,400/- at CESU Head quarters, IDCO Towers, Bhubaneswar today.

In response to the appeal by Central Electricity Supply Utility of Orissa for providing information regarding electricity thefts these persons informed about such incident in their respective localities. Basing on the information, raids were conducted and penal action was taken against defaulters. Later a total amount of Rs. 2,84,203/- was recovered as penalty from these defaulting customers.

A spokesperson of CESU informed that the information was regarding Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kenderapara & Nayagarh areas. During checking, 5 Nos. of meter tampering/bypassing cases and 6 Nos. of hooking cases were detected.

The electricity utility is facing transmission and distribution losses which are more than the national average. To counter this problem the Utility has adopted the scheme to reward the informers. Under this scheme 10% of the final amount realized from the defaulting consumers is given to the informer keeping his/her identity secret. The Utility has provided a dedicated mobile Number-9437158670 with a request to send massage regarding power theft through SMS and WhatsApp. CESU has again appealed to people to be a part of this campaign and earn reward by helping to stop such illegal practices.