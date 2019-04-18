CEO recommends repolling for Phase II elections in four booths of state

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar today recommended repolling for the second phase elections in four booths across the state following the cancellation of voting in the booths.

The four booths are – 213 in Sundergarh, 129 in Bonai, 210 and 222 in Daspalla Assembly constituency.

Talking to the media, the CEO also said that the cancellation was not a result of technical glitches in the EVMs but was due to human error. He also mentioned that “action will be taken for dereliction of duty” on the concerned officials as there were faults on part of poll officials.

Notably, voters of the four booths complained of EVM malfunctioning as the VVPAT recorded MP votes instead of MLA votes and vice versa.

While initially it was suspected that technical glitches resulted in the error, the CEO cleared the air by stating that it was due to lapses on the part of poll officials.