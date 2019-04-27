CEO recommends fresh polls in 12 booths including booth no 62 in Brahmagiri

Puri: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, Surendra Kumar, has recommended the Election Commission of India (ECI) for fresh polls in 12 booths including booth no 62 under Brahmagiri Assembly segment in Puri after an EVM control unit went missing.

The 12 booths where re-polling have been recommended are:

Booth no 196 Baramba, Booth no 183 Deogarh, Booth no 222 Brahmagiri, Booth no 78 Satyabadi, Booth no 62 Brahmagiri, Booth no 85 Talcher, Booth no 90 Athgarh, Booth no 100 Athgarh, Booth no 137 Athgarh, Booth no 138 Athgarh, Booth no 127 Bhubaneswar Central and Booth no 171 in Ghasipura.

According to reports, an EVM control unit of booth no 62 was found missing from the strong room. The booth was established at Gadibrahma Primary High School.

While addressing a presser here today, the Odisha CEO accepted that the control unit got misplaced during transportation and termed it as purely human error.