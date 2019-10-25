Centre’s response sought on entry of Muslim women into mosques

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Centre’s response sought
3

New Delhi: The apex court has sought a response from the Centre on a PIL seeking entry of Muslim women in all mosques of the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and Minority Affairs on the plea seeking entry of women in mosques.

The PIL was filed by one Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade for issuance of direction to government and Muslim bodies to allow women into mosques. The PIL further said that the denial has amounted to violation of fundamental rights.

pragativadinewsservice
