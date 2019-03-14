Centre takes measures as Kerala boy tests positive with West Nile Virus

New Delhi: The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Malappuram district of Kerala where a seven-year-old boy is suffering from a West Nile Virus (WNV).

West Nile Virus (WNV), a mosquito-borne disease, is mostly reported in the continental United States.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has spoken to the State Health Minister of Kerala in this regard. He has directed for all support to be extended to Kerala in its prevention and management.

Health and family welfare Secretary (HFW) Preeti Sudan held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan, Kerala and reviewed the situation.

Besides, the Health Ministry has dispatched a multi-disciplinary Central team from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The Central team includes Dr. Ruchi Jain, RHO Trivandrum, Dr Suneet Kaur, Assitant Director, NCDC, Dr E Rajendran, Entomologist, NCDC, Calicut and Dr Binoy Basu, EIS Officer, NCDC. The team will support the State Health Authorities in managing the disease.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also been alerted and a close watch is being maintained at Central and State level. There are no reports available so far for spread of this virus in other parts of the country, a statement of the health ministry said.

What is West Nile Virus?