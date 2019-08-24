Centre sets preconditions for release of PDP chief, NC leader from detention

Srinagar: The Centre has set ‘certain conditions’ for release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC leader Omar Abdullah from preventive detention.

Both Mufti and Abdullah were placed under preventive detention ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 earlier this month.

News agencies quoting highly placed official sources said a team consisting of members of different Central agencies met with the two leaders and set “certain conditions” to allow their release.

The government assured that the two mainstream leaders would be released only if they don’t issue any provocative statements over the recent developments regarding Jammu and Kashmir or indulge in any such activities that would worsen the situation in the Valley.

The sources said Abdullah, who is lodged in Hari Niwas, has sought more time to respond. Mufti, who is in a guest house in Chasma Shahi, has also not come up with her reply as yet.

Mufti had tweeted after being detained: “How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India”.