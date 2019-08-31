Centre releases Rs 2325 Crores for Cyclone FANI restoration

Bhubaneswar: The Centre has released Rs.2325.58 Crores of additional assistance to the Odisha Government for rehabilitation and restoration work in Cyclone FANI-affected districts of the state.

The State Government Treasury has received the money, which was released on 30 August by the Centre from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi.

The State Government has so far received Rs.3325.58 Crore Central assistance. Earlier on May 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced for an advance of Rs 1000 crores during his visit to Odisha to review the effect of Very Severy Cyclonic Storm FANI. At the onset Cyclone FANI, Rs 340.87 crore was released in advance on April 29 2019 from the SDRF.

In addition, an ex-gratia sum of Rs. 2 lakh were provided to next of the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to seriously injured in the Cyclone from PM’s Relief Fund.

On 20 August, the Centre approved additional Central assistance of Rs 3,338.22 crore to Odisha which was severely affected by Cyclone FANI. The High-Level Committee meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved additional Central assistance for rehabilitation and restoration works post Cyclone FANI, which hit Odisha on May 3.

As per reports, the additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) already placed at the disposal of the State.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Additional Central Assistance of Rs 3338.28 crore for rebuilding the State. He also said that the assistance will strengthen the State Exchequer for the restoration of infrastructure and livelihood of millions affected in the Cyclone in 14 Districts of the State.