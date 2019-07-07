Centre must initiate dialogue with Hurriyat: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the Centre must initiate dialogue with Hurriyat.

Mufti said: “If Hurriyat is ready today to talk then Central government should use this opportunity and must initiate to have a dialogue with Hurriyat”.

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had said: “Hurriyat leaders who once shut doors on Ram Vilas Paswan when he approached them for talks are now ready for a dialogue.”

Mufti had tweeted that “Dair aye durust aye (better late than never). The underlying purpose of PDP-BJP alliance was to facilitate dialogue between Government of India and all stakeholders. Tried my best to make it happen in my tenure as CM but relieved that Hurriyat has finally softened their stand (sic).”

The Centre has tightened the noose around separatist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.