Centre failed to fulfill promises made to Odisha farmers: Naveen

Rourkela: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the BJP-led government at the Centre has failed to fulfill the promises it had made to the farmers of Odisha.

Conducting a roadshow at Raghunathpali in Rourkela, Patnaik said, “Now, big leaders from the Centre are making a beeline to Odisha for the election campaign. Where they were when natural calamities like cyclone Titli and Hudhud had hit the state.”

During the roadshow, the CM highlighted various welfare schemes implemented by the BJD government in the state and appealed to the people to vote for party’s MLA candidate Subrat Tarai and Sundargarh MP candidate Sunita Biswal.

Earlier in the day, the BJD supremo addressed a public meeting in Bijepur of Bargarh district. Stating that the people of Bijepur are his family, he said the development of the constituency is his responsibility.

Slamming the Centre for allegedly conspiring to stop the KALIA scheme, Patnaik said, “No one can stop the KALIA scheme till I am alive.” He also indirectly slammed Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram.

“Two Union Ministers hailing from Odisha do not have the courage to take up the issues for the development of the state at the Centre. They only throng Odisha during elections,” he said.

Patnaik repeated his promise that two installments of financial assistance (Rs 10,000) will be given to farmers under the KALIA scheme on the day one of the formation of BJD government.