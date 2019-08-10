Centre dubs mass protest report in Srinagar as fabricated

New Delhi: The Centre has dismissed reports of mass protest in Srinagar over abrogation of Article 370 and termed this as fabricated and incorrect.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday rejected the media reports as “incorrect and fabricated” that claimed there was a protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar.

In a statement it clarified that there were only a few stray incidents of protests in Srinagar and Baramulla.

Media reports said the protestors marched toward Srinagar following afternoon prayers on Friday. They allegedly shouted: “We want freedom” and “Abrogation of Article 370 is not acceptable”.

The police reportedly fired live bullets in the air and used tear guns and pellets to disperse and tackle the protesting crowd.