Centre dubs mass protest report in Srinagar as fabricated

Centre dubs mass protest
Indian soldiers stand guard in the night in Srinagar, India, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, as India has deployed more troops and ordered thousands of visitors out of the region. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
New Delhi: The Centre has dismissed reports of mass protest in Srinagar over abrogation of Article 370 and termed this as fabricated and incorrect.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday rejected the media reports as “incorrect and fabricated” that claimed there was a protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar.

In a statement it clarified that there were only a few stray incidents of protests in Srinagar and Baramulla.

Media reports said the protestors marched toward Srinagar following afternoon prayers on Friday. They  allegedly shouted: “We want freedom” and “Abrogation of Article 370 is not acceptable”.

The police reportedly fired live bullets in the air and used tear guns and pellets to disperse and tackle the protesting crowd.

