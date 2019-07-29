Centre curtails money from 14th Finance Commission: Odisha Finance Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has said that the Centre has curtailed money of 14th Finance Commission to the state.

Pujari alleged that the Centre has cited different rules and regulations to buttress its act of whittling down the recommendation of the finance commission. He said the state has lost Rs 1845 annually as eight programmes are discontinued due to the curtailment.

Replying to the question from MLA Ashwini Kumar Patra and supplementary of MLAs Amar Prasad Satpathy, Debi Prasad Mishra, Prafulla Kumar Samal, Bhupinder Singh and Suresh Kumar Routray, the Finance Minister said the curtailment of amount has been effected due to changes in the tax structure.

He said Odisha could fulfill the yardstick of the Centre to get the financial assistance of 4.77 per cent and added that this yardstick is instrumental in dwindling the grant. Pujari said Odisha should get Rs 1,35,800 crore from the Centre during 2015-16 and 2018-19.

The Minister said the whittling down of amount from the Centre has adversely affected the implementation of programmes in Panchayati Raj and other departments. He said his government has already intimated the matter to the Centre on this score and hoping to get the relief at the earliest.