Centre bans export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect

New Delhi: In order to curb rising onion prices in the country, the Central government decided to prohibit the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Commerce on Sunday amended the export policy of onion.

As per the notice, the export policy of onion is amended from free to prohibited till further orders.

The notification dated September 29, 2019 stated, “In exercise of powers conferred by “Section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation)Act, 1992, as amended, read with paragraph 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-2020, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment with immediate effect on the export policy of Onions.”

“Export policy of onion for the item description at Serial Number 51 & 52 of Chapter 7 of Schedule 2 of (ITC) (HS) classification of Export & Import Items is amended from free to prohibited till further orders.”

The spiralling onion prices due to supply shortage proved difficult for the government to control. In order to give relief to consumers from high prices, the central government is offloading 50,000 tonnes of buffer stock of onion across the country.

India exports onion to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Middle East. But Pakistan has also emerged as a large importer of onion this year. While Turkey has started supplying to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Middle East continue to import from India, despite the price rise and MEP levy over quality.

It was earlier that the ban on exports would prove counterproductive when the new season supply hits mandis.