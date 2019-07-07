Centre Asks All ULBs To Set Up Cell For Rainwater Harvesting

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Rainwater Harvesting
11

New Delhi: The Centre has asked all Urban Local Bodies across the country to set up a cell each for effective monitoring of Rainwater Harvesting and revival of at least one water body in their areas.

In its Guidelines for urban water conservation, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the cell should monitor the extent of groundwater extraction and groundwater aquifer recharge.

This information should be displayed at prominent locations for public awareness. The guidelines have been issued as part of the first phase of Jal Shakti Abhiyan which began on 1st of this month and will continue till 15th of September this year.

In his recent Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi pitched for the conservation of rainwater, saying there is a pressing need to make it a mass movement.

