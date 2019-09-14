Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Exports

New Delhi: With an aim to boost exports Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) scheme.

The scheme aims to incentivise exporters at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore to the exchequer.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of India’s merchandise exports declining by 6.05 per cent to USD 26.13 billion in August compared to the year-ago month.

Addressing a press conference, Nirmala Sitharaman said, ” the scheme of Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) is a new scheme, it shall completely replace all Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) from January 1, 2020.”

“There will be a fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits (ITC) in GST. This will be implemented by the month-end,” she added.

The revenue foregone towards the scheme is projected at Rs 50,000 crore.