Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Exports

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Exports
File Pic
11

New Delhi: With an aim to boost exports Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) scheme.

The scheme aims to incentivise exporters at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore to the exchequer.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of India’s merchandise exports declining by 6.05 per cent to USD 26.13 billion in August compared to the year-ago month.

Related Posts

PM’s mementos to be auctioned to fund Ganga project

Normal life remains affected in Kashmir Valley for 41st day

NRC applicant names published online: State Coordinator

Addressing a press conference, Nirmala Sitharaman said, ” the scheme of Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) is a new scheme, it shall completely replace all Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) from January 1, 2020.”

“There will be a fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits (ITC) in GST. This will be implemented by the month-end,” she added.

The revenue foregone towards the scheme is projected at Rs 50,000 crore.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

PM’s mementos to be auctioned to fund Ganga project

Normal life remains affected in Kashmir Valley for 41st day

NRC applicant names published online: State Coordinator

1 of 2,934