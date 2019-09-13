Centre, AAP lock horns over odd-even vehicle scheme in Delhi

odd-even vehicle scheme in Delhi
New Delhi: Centre and AAP have locked horns over odd-even rule in the national capital. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said it’s not needed for Delhi.

Gadkari’s remarks came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the odd-even vehicle scheme will be implemented from November 4 to 15.

The union minister said:”No, I don’t think it is needed. The Ring Road we have built has significantly reduced pollution in the city and our planned schemes will free Delhi of pollution in the next two years”.

Addressing a presser, Kejriwal said that the move was in line with the AAP government’s efforts to tackle pollution in the national capital.

On being asked about other measures, the Delhi CM said that the government was in process of procuring N-95 quality masks to be distributed among citizens during the months to come.

