Central Zoo Authority to probe elephant death at Nandankanan

Barang: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) will probe the death of elephants at Nandankanan Zoological Park situated outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, four elephants have died at the zoo this month so far due to herpes virus infection. The CZA Member-Secretary SP Yadav is likely to visit the zoo on Wednesday.

“Yadav will investigate the reasons behind elephant deaths and will also review the steps taken by zoo authorities to control the deadly virus,” said an official of NZP.

“We have also requested an expert from Kerala’s Wildlife Wing to visit the zoo to take stock of the situation,” the zoo official added.

Notably, the total number of elephants in the zoo has come down from eight to four.