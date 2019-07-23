Central University of Orissa ranked 23 among top varsities in India 

Bhubaneswar: The Central University of Orissa (CUO), Koraput scored an overall 41.37 points in Outlook-ICARE India University ranking 2019 and secured 23rd rank among all central Universities in the country.

The Outlook-ICARE India University ranking evaluates the institutions based on five parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with Ph.D (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID).

Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

“It is a great honour for the University and I congratulate the University community for their continuous effort for the development as well as for the research culture that started in the year 2013,” said Prof Sharat Kumar Palita, the Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the University.

“We are working for the enhancement of education and the method of the well-signified education system. Educational institute like the Central University of Orissa is day by day increasing its image. Recently Varsity’s Administrative block has been shifted to our main campus for the betterment of students. The other requirements of the institution are going to addressed soon,” he said.

“In order to strengthen the quality of education, we are going to advertise for vacant teaching and non-teaching faculties for all departments in the University soon,” Prof Palita added.

The Central University of Orissa was established by an Act of Parliament of India in 2009 at Koraput. Presently, the varsity offers 23 programmes in research, postgraduate and undergraduate programme.

Recently, the University is in the rank band of 151-200 position in NIRF ranking.