Central team in Odisha to assess damage of Cyclone FANI-hit areas

Bhubaneswar: A Central team on Monday visited Arakhakuda in Krushnaprasad block and Hasinapur village in Brahmagiri to assess the damage and discussed the issues concerning Fani-affected people.

Odisha Industries Secretary and Puri District Collector were also present with the inter-ministerial team led by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Vivek Bhardwaj.

The nine-member inter-ministerial team also had a meeting with the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi at a private hotel in Bhubaneswar today before leaving for on-the-spot damage assessment in the cyclone-affected areas.

As per reports, the team has been divided into two groups which will visit the worst affected Puri and Khurda districts.

Later, on May 15, the team will visit parts of affected areas in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area and then hold a meeting with senior state government officials.

The team will assess the extent of damage to agricultural and horticultural crops in areas badly affected by recent cyclone Fani. After the assessment, the team will submit its report to the Centre.