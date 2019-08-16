Central Teacher Eligibility Test on December 8: Know details here

Central Teacher Eligibility Test
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 13th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 8 (Sunday).

The test will be conducted in 20 (Twenty) languages in 110 cities all over the country. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in from 19-08-2019.

The candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin only from the above-mentioned website and read the same carefully before applying. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in.

The online application process will start from 19-08-2019. The last date for submitting online application is 18-09-2019 and fee can be paid upto 23-09- 2019 till 15.30 PM.

