Khurda: Central Range RDC, Anil Kumar Samal, was taken ill after unfurling the Tricolour during the district-level Independence Day celebration in Khurda on Thursday.

According to sources, Samal after unfurling the national flag, was busy in distributing prizes when he suddenly fell unconscious. Following this, he was rushed to the district headquarters hospital.

Reportedly, he is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

Further details awaited.