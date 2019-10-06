Central government has become vindictive, says Karti Chidambaram

Madurai: Karti Chidambaram has alleged that the Central government is booking cases against those people who have raised voice against them.

Karti is son of former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Chidambaram is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.

Talking to reporters here, Karti said that there were no proven charges against his father, but he was arrested. He is facing the wrath as he raised voice against the government, Karti alleged.

He further said that the bail is being denied saying there is a possibility that Chidambaram can influence witnesses. Karti leveled serious allegation that the FIR was filed in 2017 for the 2006 case.

His remarks come after the Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the CBI on a plea by Chidambaram against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media case.

A bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice Hrishikesh Roy issued a notice to the CBI and asked it to file a reply on the plea while posting the matter for hearing on October 15.