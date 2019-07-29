Census Survey Of Handicraft Artisans In Five Odisha Dists In 1st Phase

Bhubaneswar: The State Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Department has taken up the census survey of handicraft artisans in five districts of Odisha in the first phase.

Keeping in view the present working status of the artisans, the survey work will include region wise and craft-wise artisans of the State. It will help to plan different developmental programmes for the handicraft sector.

The survey work will be conducted in five districts i.e Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sonepur and Sambalpur in the 1st phase and rest of the districts will be covered in the next two phases.

The survey work will be done by the enumerators through a GIS-enabled Mobile APP developed by ORSAC. This APP has been named as “KRUTI” (Karigar Record for Upliftment And Tracking of Information). The arrangement has been made for a Toll-Free No .01800-345-7163) for enquiry of the handicrafts artisans & enumerators to expedite the survey work. The enumeration in the field is being taken up with the assistance of DE&S. The enumerators will be also imparted requisite training for taking up the enumeration.

“All handicraft artisans are requested to extend all sorts of cooperation to the enumerators & help for successful completion of the survey work. In case of any difficulties, the artisans may take the help of above Toll-Free No. for necessary assistance. The artisans may also seek the help of RICs, DICs and Directorate of Handicrafts & Cottage Industries, Odisha, Bhubaneswar for any kind of guidance,” the Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Department stated.

Notably, the census survey of handicraft artisans of the state was conducted in the year 2001-02 and a total of 1,29,958 artisans were identified. Odisha is a state of rich cultural heritage. The state is also known as ‘Utkal’ which means the land of excellence in art. Odisha is a treasure trove of exquisite handicrafts & traditional art forms. The Sun Temple of Konark, Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri, Mukteswar & Rajarani Temple of Bhubaneswar and Khiching temple of Mayurbhanj stands as a symbol of excellent craftsmanship & created a distinct uniqueness across the Globe. Artisans have retained the age-old seasoned traditional values deeply blended with beauty & utility.