Celebs congratulate PM Modi on landslide victory

By pragativadinewsservice
16

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the Bharatiya Janata Party towards a resounding victory for a second time, gathered congratulations and best wishes from prominent film personalities.

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and south superstar Rajinikanth congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls across the country.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Ayushmann Khurrana also congratulated PM Modi for the win.

Yesterday, the result of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was announced and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged a winner. The party crossed 50 per cent vote share in almost 13 states and union territories.

