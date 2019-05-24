Celebs congratulate PM Modi on landslide victory

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the Bharatiya Janata Party towards a resounding victory for a second time, gathered congratulations and best wishes from prominent film personalities.

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and south superstar Rajinikanth congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls across the country.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Ayushmann Khurrana also congratulated PM Modi for the win.

Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 23, 2019



<>

The country knows what is right for them and they have made their choice.@narendramodi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 23, 2019



<>

Heartiest congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the historic win. All your efforts to advance the nation and put it on the global map have been acknowledged. Wishing you an even more successful second term. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 23, 2019



<>

Respected dear @narendramodi ji

hearty congratulations … You made it !!! God bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019



<>

The country has decided congratulations hon prime minister @narendramodi sir on your victory. Looking forward to the future under you guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together #JAIHIND — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 23, 2019



<>

We have voted, India has chosen and the result is almost crystal clear @narendramodi ji congratulations sir we hope the country heads upwards and onwards under your leadership… — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 23, 2019



<>

Congratulations @narendramodi ji. India is looking to scale newer heights of growth and success under your leadership. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2019



Yesterday, the result of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was announced and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged a winner. The party crossed 50 per cent vote share in almost 13 states and union territories.