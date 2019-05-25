CEC submits LS poll winner list to President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Saturday submitted the list of Lok Sabha Election 2019 winner to President Ram Nath Kovind.

President of India, on the advice of Union Cabinet, has reportedly signed the order of dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

Besides the prime minister, the Union Council of Ministers has 60 members, including cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charges and ministers of state.