CEAT International Cricket Awards: Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana bag top honours

Mumbai: Top Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli, and Smriti Mandhana were awarded as the International Cricketer of the year and International women cricketer of the year respectively at the CEAT International Cricket Awards 2019 on Monday.

While Kohli also won the best batsman award, Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah received the best bowler award.

Similarly, Cheteshwar Pujara got the international Test cricketer of the year and Rohit Sharma won the international ODI cricketer of the year award.

Kuldeep Yadav was also acknowledged with an award for outstanding performance of the year. Besides, former Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award.

Aaron Finch won the T20 player of the year award and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan was named the international T20 bowler of the year.