CB’s Crime Analysis Wing inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Crime Analysis Wing (CAW) of Odisha Crime Branch was inaugurated by Additional DGP, Manoj Chabra on the eve of 84th State Police Formation Day at CID-CB Conference Hall here.

The core objective of the Crime Analysis Wing is effective and proper guidance in all aspects of investigation viz, forensic evidence, cyber and computer forensics, DNA fingerprinting and legal issues to investigating officers (IOs) at initial stages of the investigation after registration of the case. It is expected that there would be a significant improvement in the conviction rate of the state.

Santosh Upadhyay, ADGP (Crime) informed in a press statement that with the system Crime Branch would be able to closely monitor approximately 1,500-2,000 most important cases per year apart of the existing system of red and orange flag cases.

Variety of technological interventions would be used to enhance the communication with the IOs along with supervisory officers at District level and District Legal Advisors at the District level, he added.

“Cases would be discussed threadbare by the panel of experts in the various domains of investigation to impart relevant instructions to the IOs,” Upadhyay said.

In the future, a digital video wall would be established at the Crime Branch to strengthen the audio-visual interaction with the field officers. This step would help the Crime Branch to better deliver its mandate of monitoring SR cases and overall improve the quality of the investigation across the State.

He further stated that step would be taken for integration of CAW with CCTNS for seamless delivery of instructions.

Inaugurating the wing, Chhabra, ADGP (State Armed Police) hoped that this will help to educate and enlighten IOs. The quality and crucial intervention in the investigation at the most important stage will go a long way in addressing the lacunas observed in the investigation and thereby improving the conviction rate. He interacted with one IO on the video platform and discussed one murder case of the Kalahandi District and issued instructions to the IO and IIC.