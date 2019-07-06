CBI registers case against sacked I-T Commissioner SK Srivastava

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a case against sacked Income Tax Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and others.

The case was registered against the IRS officer under Sections 120-B, 420, 468 of IPC and Section 7 of P.C. Act 1988 (As amended in 2018) for cheating and forgery and misuse of official position.

It was alleged that the accused while posted as CIT (A)-I Noida with additional charge of CIT (A)-II, Noida purportedly decided about 104 Income Tax appeals in the month of December, 2018, while they were actually decided in the month of June 2019.

Srivastava allegedly passed orders in 13 cases which were beyond his jurisdiction and the orders passed in the appeals were uploaded in the Income Tax ITBA system (using his RSA token) between June 11 and 13 June, 2019 after demission of office by him.

It was further alleged that the dispatch records of the office were also manipulated to allude towards dispatch of the orders on June 7, whereas they were actually dispatched on June 14.

The CBI carried out searches at the residence and office of the accused official which led to recovery of incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidence.

Apart from this, jewellery worth Rs 2.47 crore, cash amount of Rs 16.14 lakh, watches worth Rs 10 lakh and balance of more than Rs1.30 crore in bank accounts of the accused and his family members were found.

A Bank locker also surfaced during the investigation is being operated. Searches have also been carried out at the premises of certain other private persons, the CBI sources said.