CBI raids 12 places in UP, Delhi over illegal sand mining

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches in 12 places including the residence of a senior IAS officer in connection with illegal sand mining.

The 15-member CBI team raided the residence of B Chandrakala located in Sarojini Naidu Marg. Besides, searches were conducted in Hamirpur, Jalon, Noida, Kanpur & Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and in Delhi.

During the searches incriminating material pertaining to illegal Sand Mining; huge cash and Gold were recovered. The searches are still continuing.

Cases were registered against the then District Magistrate, Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh), the then Geologist/Mining Officer, then Mining Clerk, Hamirpur; eight others including Lease Holders, private persons and other unknown public servants & unknown persons.

Earlier, an enquiry on the aspect of alleged illegal mining of Minor Minerals in District Hamipur (UP) was conducted following the order of High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

It was alleged that public servants in criminal conspiracy with other accused allowed illegal mining of Minor Minerals in District Hamirpur (UP) during the period 2012-2016.

It was further alleged that they had illegally granted fresh leases for mining of sand, renewed existing leases & permitted obstructed period to the existing lease holders and thereby caused wrongful loss to the Government exchequer and undue gain to themselves.

It was also alleged that other persons were allowed to excavate minor minerals illegally, to commit theft of the minor minerals and to extort money from the lease holders as well as from the drivers of the vehicles transporting minor minerals.