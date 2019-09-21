CBI officials visit CID headquarters to enquire about Kolkata ex-top cop

Kolkata: The CBI officials have visited CID headquarters here to enquire about Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar relating to Saradha ponzy scam.

The former Kolkata police commissioner is wanted in connection with the probe into Saradha chit fund scam. The Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped scores of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments.

Kumar is accused of tampering with evidence in Saradha scam case. He was a part of the SIT constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

Kumar evaded the CBI on Monday for the third time even as the probe agency spanned out to search for him after which it moved Alipore court in the city for an arrest warrant for Rajeev Kumar.