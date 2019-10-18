CBI nabs assistant post master while taking bribe in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Friday nabbed an official of India Post in Mayurbhanj district while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a postal agent’s husband.

The accused officer has been identified as Snehasish Parida, currently posted as assistant postmaster at Chitrada Sub Post Office in Mayurbhanj district.

According to sources, one, Brajakishore Mahanta had lodged a complaint with CBI as Parida allegedly demanded a bribe from his wife, Kuntala Mahanta, a postal agent.

Based on the complaint, the anti-corruption sleuths laid a trap. Parida had asked Mohanta to come to Sirsapal Square at around 6 pm this evening.

While Parida was accepting the money, the waiting officials nabbed him red-handed with the bribe money.

After being caught, Parida was first taken to Chitrada outpost for questioning. Till the last report came in, he was not arrested, sources said.