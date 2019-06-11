CBI arrests two police officials in separate bribery cases

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a sub-inspector posted at Sangam Vihar Police Station in South Delhi for accepting a bribe of Rs15,000 from the complainant.

A case was registered on the allegations that the accused demanded a bribe from the complainant for not arresting him in a criminal case being investigated by the said Sub Inspector.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs15,000 from the complainant. During searches, cash of Rs 2.78 lakh and incriminating documents were recovered.

The accused was produced today before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Delhi and remanded to Judicial custody for 14 days.

In another case, the CBI today arrested a Head Constable of Chandigarh Police for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 from the complainant.

A case under section 7 of PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 was registered against the Head Constable, Chandigarh Police on a complaint. It was alleged that the Head Constable was threatening the complainant to extort bribe money from him in lieu of not arresting him in a court case pending at Chandigarh against him. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 from the complainant.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused at Morinda, District Ropar and Sector 41, Chandigarh.

The arrested accused will be produced tomorrow before the Competent Court at Chandigarh.