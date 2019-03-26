CBI arrests two GST superintendents for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two superintendents posted at the GST office, Pune (Maharashtra) for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a person.

A case has been registered against the two accused—Sanjeev Kumar and Vivek Dekate— under Sections 120-B of IPC and Section 7 of PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

According to the complaint, both the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for settling the Service Tax liability for the Financial Year 2016-17.

Accordingly, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, as the first installment of the total bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh.

Subsequently, searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of both the accused in Pune. During the searches, documents regarding the acquisition of moveable and immovable properties, gold jewellery, cash and computer hard disks were recovered.

Both the arrested accused were produced today before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Pune.