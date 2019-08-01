CBI arrests Indian Bank manager in Srijan scam case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Chief Manager of Indian Bank’s Zonal Office in Tamil Nadu in an ongoing investigation into Srijan scam case.

The accused, identified as Deo Shankar Mishra, was produced in the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Karaikudi (Tamil Nadu) and was given transit remand of three days. He will be produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Patna.

The CBI had registered this case on the request of the Bihar Government and further notification dated August 21, 2017, from the Government of India and taken over the investigation of the case.

Earlier the case was registered at Bhagalpur Kotwali, Tilka Manjhi (Bihar) on the allegations of fraudulent diversion of Government funds from the accounts of DDC cum CEO, Zila Parishad, Bhagalpur during the period from 2009 to 2017.

It was alleged that the said accused while posted as Branch Manager, Indian Bank, Bhagalpur (Bihar) had passed the transaction of Rs 8.79 crore and diverted the proceeds of the account of Deputy Development Commissioner cum Chief Executive Officer, Bhagalpur to the account of Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Ltd., Sabour, Bhagalpur.

The Designated Court had issued an NBW against the said accused. Further investigation is continuing.