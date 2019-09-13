CBI arrests GST superintendent for taking Rs 3 lakh bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a superintendent, working in the office of Central Goods and Services Tax, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) for accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

The CBI had registered a case on Thursday against the accused, Vikas Kumar Singh on a complaint alleging that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for favouring an audit report.

Accordingly, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe. Subsequently, searches have been conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of cash of Rs 3.50 lakh and other incriminating documents.

The accused was produced in the Designated Court today.