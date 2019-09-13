CBI arrests GST superintendent for taking Rs 3 lakh bribe

National
By pragativadinewsservice
GST superintendent
12

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a superintendent, working in the office of Central Goods and Services Tax, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) for accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

The CBI had registered a case on Thursday against the accused, Vikas Kumar Singh on a complaint alleging that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for favouring an audit report.

Related Posts

Govt imposes USD 850/tonne Minimum Export Price on onion

Now, enjoy modern facilities of Humsafar Trains at lower…

118 new Community Radio Stations to be set up: Javadekar

Accordingly, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe. Subsequently, searches have been conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of cash of Rs 3.50 lakh and other incriminating documents.

The accused was produced in the Designated Court today.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Govt imposes USD 850/tonne Minimum Export Price on onion

Now, enjoy modern facilities of Humsafar Trains at lower…

118 new Community Radio Stations to be set up: Javadekar

1 of 2,929