CBI arrests Enforcement Officer for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an Enforcement Officer working in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

The central probe agency had registered a case against the Enforcement Officer on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for setting right the PF compliance deficiencies on the part of the complainant’s high school at Adhartal, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) as noticed during his visit to the school.

Subsequently, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

The arrested accused will be produced tomorrow before the Designated Court at Jabalpur.