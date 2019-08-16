CBI arrests drug inspector in Rs 1 lakh bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Drug Inspector of Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in a bribery case of Rs 1 lakh.

Besides, four individuals of Amristar and New Delhi based private firm including its MD, Director, Chief Pharmacist were also arrested by the central agency.

The CBI had registered a case under section 120-B of IPC and Section 7, 8 & 12 of PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). It was alleged that transaction of bribe money would take place between the accused persons including Drug Inspector, Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Baddi, Solan (Himachal Pradesh); Managing Director of Amritsar-based private persons and others.

It was further alleged that the public servant demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of closure of file related to the said private firm and favourable action as the samples of dobutamine injection manufactured/processed by the said firm were collected by Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for testing and the said samples got failed during testing.

The CBI caught the Drug Inspector while accepting the bribe of Rs 1 Lakh and the driver for offering the bribe on behalf of the MD & others of the said private firm. Later on, the MD, Director and Chief Pharmacist were also arrested.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused persons at Amritsar and New Delhi.

The arrested accused were produced before the Special Judge at Mohali on 14.08.2019 and remanded to 04 days police custody.