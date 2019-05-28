CBI arrests BSNL engineer for accepting Rs 2.30 lakh bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Sub Divisional Engineer of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL), Solapur (Maharashtra) for accepting a bribe of Rs 2.30 lakh.

A case was registered under Section 7 of the PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from the complainant for settling the pending RAR bills of the complainant relating to contract work of cable laying.

Accordingly, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

Subsequently, searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused at various places which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge, PC Act Cases, Latur (Maharashtra). Later, the accused was sent to judicial custody till June 7.