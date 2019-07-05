CBI Additional Director Nageswar Rao appointed as Home Guard Chief

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The government on Friday removed CBI Additional Director M Nageswar Rao and appointed him as the Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guard.

Rao, a 1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Odisha cadre, held the position of interim chief of the CBI twice after the removal of Alok Verma.

Upon the curtailment of tenure of M Nageswar Rao, IPS (0D1986), Additional Director, CBI by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and placing of his services with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the competent authority has approved his appointment as Director General, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guard, by temporarily downgrading the post to the level of Additional Director General (Level-15 of Pay Matrix), for a combined tenure up to his superannuation on 31.07.2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said a release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rao is from Warangal in Telangana. A chemistry post-graduate from Osmania University, he did research in Madras IIT before joining the IPS.