CBDT constitutes Special Cell to address grievances related to Start-ups

Business
By pragativadinewsservice
Special Start-ups Cell
8

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday notified for setting up a five-member dedicated cell for addressing the specific problems related to Start-ups.

“In order to redress grievances and address various tax-related issues in the cases of Start-ups, a Start-up Cell has been constituted by CBDT on 30.08.2019,” a government statement said.

The Start-up Cell has been constituted with the following ex-officio members:

Related Posts

IDBI Bank introduces Repo Linked Lending and Bulk Deposit…

Tata INTRA – India’s first compact truck launched in…

Aster to set-up Innovation and Research hub in India, GCC

“The Cell will work towards redressal of grievances and mitigate tax-related issues in case of Start-up entities with respect to administration of the Income-tax Act, 1961,” the statement said.

Grievances relating to Start-ups may be filed with the O/o Under Secretary, ITA-I, Room No.245A, North Block, New Delhi – 110001 as well as online at [email protected]. The Cell will also be accessible telephonically on 011-23095479 /23093070 (F).

Start-up entities can approach the Cell for speedy resolution of their grievances. This initiative is the latest amongst the recent initiatives taken by CBDT to further ease the compliance issues pertaining to Start-ups.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

IDBI Bank introduces Repo Linked Lending and Bulk Deposit…

Tata INTRA – India’s first compact truck launched in…

Aster to set-up Innovation and Research hub in India, GCC

1 of 65